How Schools Are Managing Coronavirus in Every State

A typical school day now involves temperature checks at the door, mask wearing, and sudden temporary closures due to students and teachers testing positive for COVID-19.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed guidelines released by state governors and health and education departments, as well as news articles, to create a list of restrictions, re-closures, and safety recommendations for schools in every state.

School districts in almost every state have had to temporarily close after reopening for in-person instruction this fall. Some have closed for two days, others for two weeks, and some have moved classes online indefinitely. Some have decided to go fully remote only after one confirmed case, which may have caused a large portion of the student body to quarantine, while others have waited until dozens of COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.

Many school districts are closely monitoring the positivity rates in their communities before closing classrooms and moving instruction online. New York City, for example, closed more than 300 both public and private school buildings in nine hotspots zip codes after the positivity rate in these areas was higher than 3% for more than seven days. The overall positivity rate for New York City was 1.1% as of Oct. 11.

Like K-12 schools, colleges and universities have now been open for more than a month. Many of the institutions that chose to offer in-person classes have reported thousands of new coronavirus cases — despite taking precautions like mask wearing and social distancing. Here are 25 colleges that reported spikes in COVID-19 cases after reopening.

Click here for every state’s strategy to manage the pandemic.