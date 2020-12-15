How Each State Is Managing Schools During the Pandemic

Several months into the academic year, many school districts across the country are scrapping their original plans for the academic year amid the pandemic, aimed to keep as many schools as possible open. Though indoor gatherings and rather than in-person instruction are largely blamed for the third — and worst — COVID-19 wave, many education officials are shutting down school buildings as a precaution.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed guidelines released by state governors and health and education departments as well as news articles to create a current list of school restrictions and re-closures in every state.

Daily temperature checks at the door, mask wearing, and staying socially distant were already the new normal. Sudden closures after students or staff tested positive for COVID-19 have become part of the routine, too.

However, over the last two months, school closures have lasted more than a few days, with some moving to full-time online instruction at least until the end of the fall semester. With the coronavirus pandemic still intensifying in the U.S., switching to remote learning until further notice is increasingly an option.

The parameters for shutting down schools for in-person instruction are not uniform and are up to each school to determine. At the beginning of the school year, some schools decided to go fully remote only after one confirmed COVID-19 case. Now, more school districts don’t shut down a school until dozens of COVID-19 cases are confirmed in the school.

