How Schools Are Managing Coronavirus in Every State

A typical school day now involves social distancing, temperature checks at the door, mask wearing, and occasional temporary closures due to students and teachers testing positive for COVID-19.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed different sets of guidelines, released by state governors, health and education departments, to create a list of restrictions, re-closures, and safety recommendations for schools in every state.

School districts in almost every state have had to temporarily close after reopening for in-person instruction — some closing for two days, others for two weeks. Some decided to move classes online only after one confirmed case, while others waited until dozens of people tested positive or had to quarantine due to possible coronavirus exposure.

Many school districts are closely monitoring the positivity rates in their communities before closing classrooms and moving instruction online. New York City, for example, will close school buildings citywide if the positivity rate hits 3%, using a seven-day average.

While most states have reported shutting down school since the start of the academic year, a few have not. In some states that have yet to report school shutdowns, like in California, the criteria to open for in-person instruction are very strict and most schools have only resumed remote teaching.

Like K-12 schools, colleges and universities have reopened over the past month. Many of the institutions that chose to offer in-person classes have reported thousands of new coronavirus cases — despite taking precautions like mask wearing and social distancing. Here are 25 colleges that reported spikes in COVID-19 cases after reopening.

