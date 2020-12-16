States Where the Virus Spread Is Slowing (and Where It’s Still Getting Worse)

Intensive care nurse Sandra Lindsay on Dec. 14 became the first New Yorker and one of the first Americans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Millions of Americans will soon be vaccinated as well. This is welcome news, as at least 150,000 Americans have tested positive for the virus every day in December — by far the largest wave of new infections.

Nationwide, there were an average of 64 new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 U.S. residents in the week ending Dec. 13 — a jump of 12 new daily cases from the previous week’s average of 52 new daily cases per 100,000 people.

Using data from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. calculated each state’s average of new daily COVID-19 cases for the week ending Dec. 13 and compared it to the average from the previous week to determine the states where the spread of the coronavirus is increasing the fastest.

Only a dozen states reported fewer new COVID-19 cases per capita in the most recent week compared to the week before. The majority of these are Midwestern states, where the outbreak has finally started to slow but which still tend to have a relatively high number of cases per capita.

In the earlier months of the pandemic, outbreaks tended to be concentrated in certain regions. But in recent months, the spread of COVID-19 has continued uncontrolled nationwide with states all across the country facing spikes in cases. Texas, Ohio, California, and Massachusetts had among the largest week-over-week increases in per capita COVID-19 infections, at about double the national increase.

Though the vaccine’s debut is cause for optimism, it will still likely be well into 2021 before a significant portion of the U.S. population could be vaccinated. Public health officials are not just fighting COVID-19, but misinformation as well. Many misleading posts and articles about home remedies or mask usage have circulated during the pandemic, which can put people at risk. Here are 20 major myths about COVID-19.

