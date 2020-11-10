States Where the Virus is Spreading the Fastest

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge to an unprecedented level. Since Nov. 4, at least 100,000 new cases of the virus have been reported every day in the United States. A record 131,084 cases were reported on Nov. 6., close to four times the highest single-day total reported during the pandemic’s first wave in March and April. On Monday, the U.S. passed another grim milestone, as more than 10 million Americans have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

The recent surge comes just two months after new daily reported cases had fallen as low as 22,000 nationwide. New cases are surging in the vast majority of states, and public health experts anticipate even higher infection rates during the winter months.

Using data from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. calculated each state’s average of new daily COVID-19 cases for the week ending Nov. 8 and compared it to the average from the previous week to determine the states where the spread of the coronavirus is increasing the fastest. The results show that new cases of the virus are increasing week-over-week in 45 states, and they are increasing at a dramatic rate in many.

While the virus’s surge is taking place across the country, the states reporting both the largest increases in new cases as well as the highest rates of cases per 100,000 are in the Midwest and West.

Nationwide, the number of new daily cases per 100,000 residents rose by 5.8, from 22.8 per 100,000 to 28.6 per 100,000. In a number of states, the number of new cases increased by more than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents, and in one state by more than 30. These are the states where COVID-19 has doubled in just two months.

Click here to see how fast the virus spreading in every state.