Newest Dog Breeds You've Probably Never Heard Of

Every year, the American Kennel Club, the country’s purebred dog registry, considers new breeds to add to its index. It’s a rigorous vetting process. There are over 300 dog breeds known throughout the world, but the AKC officially recognizes 193 breeds.

To identify the newest dog breeds, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the dog breeds newly recognized as registrable in the last 10 years by the AKC. Information about the breed group, temperament, and life expectancy is also from the AKC.

A prospective breed must have a demonstrated U.S. following — that is, there must be a national club with at least 100 members. There also must be a substantial population in the country of at least 300 to 400 dogs of the same breed and all with a three-generation pedigree.

There are geographic requirements, too. The breed must be found in 20 or more states. Other considerations include observations by AKC field staff, competitions, and specialty shows. The process often takes years.

These requirements largely explain why the AKC has recognized only 32 new breeds since 2010 (and none in 2017). Some of the breeds, such as the Xoloitzcuintli, are ancient and little changed over millennia but perhaps only recently introduced to this country. Other breeds, such as the Dogo Argentino, were created in the 20th century.

The most recent additions to the AKC registry are a cosmopolitan bunch: one originated in Argentina, one in Belgium, two in France, one in the Middle East by way of Italy, one in the Netherlands, and one in West Africa. Interestingly, all the recent additions were used for hunting and/or retrieving game.

Many people get their dogs when they are just puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. Some dog owners may privately wish their puppy would never grow up — these are 20 dogs that stay puppies the longest.

Click here to see the newest dog breeds you’ve probably never heard of