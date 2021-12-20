The Longest Living Dog Breeds in the US

While a high-quality diet and regular exercise can lengthen the life of any dog, the truth is that, sadly, dogs don’t live as long as people. The average lifespan of a dog is between 10 and 13 years. Some canine breeds are estimated to live much longer than that.

To determine the dog breeds that have the longest life expectancy, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the life expectancy of nearly 300 dog breeds listed by the American Kennel Club.

In general, small-size breeds tend to live longer. Bigger dogs age more quickly as they actually grow in size much faster. This increases the risk of abnormal tissue developments such as certain cancer and diseases associated with aging such as arthritis.

Size is only one factor in choosing the right breed for a family. Small, medium, and large dogs are incredibly popular pets in the U.S. About 85 million American households own a pet, and more than 63 million of them have a dog — and this is how long America’s favorite dog breeds normally live.

