Every State’s Favorite Show on Netflix in 2020

Streaming online content has been one of few activities that has united Americans across the country during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. With freezing temperatures in the northern part of the country and a pandemic keeping most of the U.S. population inside, some people may be looking for their next TV series to binge.

24/7 Tempo reviewed data from HighSpeedInternet.com, a site comparing internet providers, to list each state’s favorite show in 2020 that is currently streaming on Netflix. HighSpeedInternet.com analyzed the most popular shows using Google Trends Data to discover which shows people in each state had the most interest in 2020.

The most popular show in most states was “The Umbrella Academy” for the second year in a row. The show premiered in 2019. Within four weeks, 45 million households had at least started watching. In 2020, the superhero series was the top-searched show in 17 states.

Netflix originals are winning in popularity across the country. An original series by the streaming giant is the top searched show in all but four states.

Four shows that first appeared on traditional TV networks such as NBC or FOX or cable channels such as AMC made the list. One of them is “Breaking Bad,” a drama series that is among the most critically acclaimed shows in TV history. It was the most popular show in New Mexico, which is perhaps not surprising, considering the story takes place in the state.

