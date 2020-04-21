Best TV Shows to Stream This Week Charles B. Stockdale, John Harrington

As stay-at-home orders are in place in the majority of the country, many Americans are finding themselves desperately looking for something new to watch on television. To satisfy this increased demand, streaming services are releasing both new and old content to their platforms on a daily basis.

Those who prefer streaming shows to movies face an additional risk in choosing the wrong series. One may watch multiple episodes before realizing he or she took a chance on the wrong show.

To help viewers navigate the many new options available, 24/7 Tempo has identified the 25 best TV shows to stream this week. Each of these series — in some cases, lone seasons — is new to the most popular streaming platforms as of the past two weeks and is highly ranked based on audience ratings from the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

The programs featured on this list range from comedies to dramas to children’s programming. Some are classic series that first aired in the ’60s and ’70s and have just recently become available on streaming platforms. Others are much newer, with some debuting as recently as this year.

To determine the best TV shows to stream this week, 24/7 Tempo identified all of the shows newly released to streaming platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon Video, HBO Now, and Apple TV Plus from April 6 through April 20 based on data from streaming data site JustWatch. We then ranked the series based on their Internet Movie Database average user ratings.