Best TV Shows to Stream This Week Charles B. Stockdale, John Harrington

One activity that has united Americans across the country during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been the streaming of television content. During the first three weeks of March 2020, Americans streamed a total of 400 billion minutes of content to their televisions — an 85% increase compared to the same period last year, according to data from Nielsen.

But now that nearly everyone with a Netflix subscription has watched “Tiger King,” many people obeying stay-at-home orders are at a loss as to what to binge next. With so many options available, the decision-making process can be understandably daunting.

To help viewers navigate the streaming waters, 24/7 Tempo has identified the 25 best TV shows to stream this week. Each of these series — or in some cases, lone seasons — are new to the most popular streaming platforms as of the past two weeks and are highly ranked based on audience ratings from the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

These shows run the gamut from comedies to reality shows to children’s programming. There are also numerous appearances of series produced by HBO, which is known for its exceptional original programming. Earlier this month, the company announced that it would make around 500 hours of movies and shows available to stream for free via the HBO Now or HBO Go apps without an HBO subscription for a limited time. These are the best HBO original series of all time.

To determine the best TV shows to stream this week, 24/7 Tempo identified all of the shows newly released to streaming platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon Video, HBO Now, and Apple TV Plus from March 27 through April 13 based on data from streaming data site JustWatch. We then ranked the series based on their Internet Movie Database average user ratings.

In certain cases, only one season of a show was released to a streaming platform during this period. In such cases, IMDb data for that specific season was used rather than for the series as a whole. When season-based data was not available, series data was used.