Jan. 21, 2020 until Jan. 21, 2021: A Year of Coronavirus Spread in US

Jan. 21, 2021, marks exactly one year since the novel coronavirus — that first appeared in China at the end of December 2020 — was confirmed in the U.S. Though health officials warned that the risk to Americans was low, the virus spread across all 50 states in less than two months.

What followed was an extraordinary year of living in the shadow of a pandemic, significant economic struggles, and death. The year also marked a remarkable achievement — the development and release of two COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

As the U.S. enters the second year of the coronavirus pandemic, 24/7 Tempo reviewed news archives to create a timeline of key milestones in the pandemic’s progress since the coronavirus was first reported in the country.

Going from “low-risk” to having a never-before-seen coronavirus infiltrate just about every aspect of everyday life led to government-imposed public health measures and travel restrictions aimed at slowing some of the spread.

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which is thought to have surfaced in a Chinese seafood and poultry market COVID-19 has killed more than 400,000 people in the U.S. and infected nearly 24.5 million.

Though scientists have been studying the novel coronavirus for over a year, and though two vaccines against COVID-19 have been rolled out, there are still no fully effective treatments and many unknowns — here are 20 major myths about COVID-19.

To create a timeline of 50 key milestones in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, 24/7 Tempo reviewed press releases and announcements issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, health experts, and government officials. We also reviewed scientific studies’ summary published in medical journals, including the New England Journal of Medicine.