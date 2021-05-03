The Most Famous Baby Births in History

Before the creation of modern nations and the advent of mass media, the most anticipated births in a given society were usually royalty births. That’s because in many countries the future of the realm depended on whether the newborn was born healthy and whether it was a boy or girl.

In the case of England, the need for a male heir had profound historical consequences. King Henry VIII so deeply desired a boy he demanded the Catholic Church annulled his marriage to Catherine of Aragon so he could remarry and produce a male heir. His dispute with Roman Church ultimately led to England becoming a Protestant nation.

We still care about royal babies — witness the birth of Windsor princes William and Harry — but these births no longer carry the same political weight as in the past.

Today, the super famous have joined the royals in the public interest in their affairs, including any births. When powerful political families like the Kennedys, and celebrities such as Madonna, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, and Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt expecting a baby, the whole world expects with them. Once people are over the obsession of when the baby is born, they move on to what he or she will be called. And these are some of the weirdest names the rich and famous give their kids.

In time for Princess Charlotte’s 6th birthday, Tempo has compiled a list of the most famous baby births in history. While we are on the subject of royalty, these are 30 of the largest royal weddings.

