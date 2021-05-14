The Most Anticipated Shows Coming Out in July

Summer used to be the down-time for television audiences. Major broadcast networks traditionally aired their prime time hits from September through May, understanding that viewers simply wouldn’t be watching as much TV in the summer months.

Needless to say, things have changed. After a year of blockbuster films streaming without a major theater debut, kids learning from home and skipping summer camp, and everyone else postponing weddings, vacations, and regular get-togethers, it’s no surprise that some of the most anticipated media content of 2021 will be airing this coming July. (If you’re curious about what people watched last year, read about every state’s favorite show on Netflix in 2020.)

While people cross our fingers in anticipation of some resumption of normalcy, there’s also a sense of excitement surrounding all the good things there’ll have to watch, whether on broadcast TV, cable channels, or streaming outlets.

To identify the most anticipated TV shows airing in June, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the most recent announcements of TV show seasons and movies on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator. Premier date, season, and network were all obtained from Rotten Tomatoes.

“Rotten Tomatoes’ premiere dates calendar keeps track of the most anticipated new 2021 TV premieres and your favorite returning shows. This list also includes titles with to-be-announced premiere dates for 2021, either because of the coronavirus-related Hollywood shutdown in the spring and summer of 2020.”

Included in the shows to come are documentaries covering true crime, the creative process, and other topics, as well as sequels to well-loved movies, cooking shows, and dramas and comedies. If novelty isn’t everything, it might also be worth considering the best classic TV shows available to stream.