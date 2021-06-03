Here Are Some of the Most Anticipated Shows Coming Out in June

Lots of TV shows will begin airing this June, both new seasons of existing ones and some brand new offerings. Fans will be excited to have these entertainment options to help them get through a second summer of life with COVID. With a month to go before they start airing, 24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of the most anticipated TV shows.

The shows on our list cover a vast range of topics, from reality programs about family life and crime to documentaries about volcanos and transgender athletes, as well as a range of dramatic and comedy shows. They are appearing on many different platforms, including traditional networks such as ABC and CBS, pay TV channels such as Discovery and Lifetime, and subscription-based streaming services such as Disney+ and Netflix. These are the most binge-worthy series you can stream right now.

The most anticipated show, “Changing the Game,” is about transgender athletes. It premieres on Hulu on June 1 as part of a celebration of Pride Month. It follows three high school students at different stages of their lives: Sarah, a skier in New Hampshire; Andraya, a track star in Connecticut; and Mack, who became Texas State Champion in girls wrestling.

On TLC there’s “Doubling Down With the Derricos,” about Deon and Karen Derrico and their 14 children, including quintuplets, triplets, and two sets of twins. Season 1 showed the Las Vegas family enduring quarantine and season 2 may bring a 15th child.

Rounding out the top three most anticipated shows, there’s season 2 of “Lego Masters.” This series follows teams of competitors tasked with building creations out of Lego pieces based on a given theme in a given time period. It’s hosted by Will Arnett, who starred in “Arrested Development” and other popular shows. These are America’s most-loved TV personalities.

To identify the most anticipated TV shows airing in June, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the most recent announcements of TV show seasons and movies on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator. Premier date, season, and network were all obtained from Rotten Tomatoes.

“Rotten Tomatoes’ premiere dates calendar keeps track of the most anticipated new 2021 TV premieres and your favorite returning shows. This list also includes titles with to-be-announced premiere dates for 2021, either because of the coronavirus-related Hollywood shutdown in the spring and summer of 2020.”