56 Netflix Shows to Watch This Spring and Summer

“These days, the small screen has some very big things to offer,” Netflix says. The streaming channel has a typically diverse line-up scheduled in the coming months. Many of the shows are brand new, while many more are reprises of series that have proved popular in the past. (These are every state’s favorite shows on Netflix for 2020.)

24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of shows scheduled to be released between now and the end of July.

For example, “Fatma” is a Turkish thriller about a cleaning lady who inadvertently becomes a serial killer. By contrast, “Headspace Guide to Sleep” is dedicated to helping viewers get a better night’s sleep. According to Netflix, “Each episode unpacks misconceptions, offers friendly tips and concludes with a guided wind-down.” And, let’s hope, no nightmares about serial killers.

“Lucifer,” which returns for its fifth season, is based on a DC comics character. It’s the story of Lucifer Morningstar — the Devil — who abandons hell for Los Angeles. It originally aired on Fox but was cancelled after three seasons. Netflix picked it up for a fourth season and got it high ratings. It was renewed for a fifth season of 16 episodes; the first eight were released last August and the remainder will be released on May 28.

There are three shows coming back for their third season. “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous,” from DreamWorks Animation, is about teens attending an adventure camp on an island where dinosaurs go on a rampage.

“The Kominsky Method” is about an acting coach who was once briefly a star. It boasts a cast of real stars, including Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin, and Kathleen Turner.

“Haunted” features real people sharing terrifying stories from their past, including reenactments. For more thrill, see now streaming classic TV shows that will keep you on the edge of your seat.