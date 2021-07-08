Shortest Celebrity Marriages of All Time

Hollywood marriages have never been known for their longevity, but some unions were short even by Tinseltown standards, lasting mere months — or in some cases being effectively over before the ink was dry on the marriage certificate. Of course, Hollywood isn’t the only place where couples don’t stay together. Here is a look at the divorce capital of every state.

Drawing on a variety of online sources and verifying the information independently whenever possible, 24/7 Tempo has put together a catalogue of particularly short-lived celebrity marriages, involving everything from veteran actors from an earlier era to reality TV stars of today. The duration of the marriages cited stretches from the moment of matrimony to the date of annulment or the date on which unreconciled separations took effect, not necessarily to the date of the final divorce decree.

In some instances, the young age of the bride and/or bridegroom may have doomed the relationship. Nicky Hilton, Ashley Hamilton, Milla Jovovich, and Drew Barrymore are among the celebrities who were still in their teens when they wed — quite possibly too young to make a life-altering decision.

Many of the couples on this list met and started dating while cast as lovers in a movie or TV show. Unfortunately, they soon learned that real life was different than the onscreen version. Kim Kardashian, for instance, wed basketball star Kris Humphries in a lavishly produced televised ceremony, only to have the union falter after 72 days. That’s not how things usually work out on screen in the best romantic comedies of all time.

Some unions were volatile from the start, like those between Robin Givens and Mike Tyson or Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Others dissolved for reasons of infidelity or that old standby excuse “irreconcilable differences.”

Whatever the reason, at least some of the celebrities who’ve suffered failed marriages have gone on to more successful ones, which we hope won’t find a place on lists like this in the future.