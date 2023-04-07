Biggest Scandals in Hollywood History

Since the movie industry moved to California from the East Coast in the early part of the 20th century – if not before – scandals in all their forms have been a part of Hollywood lore. That includes infidelities and romantic escapades, sexual abuse, racist and anti-Semitic rants, rumored murder, outright fraud, and more. (Here is a list of celebrities who are currently in or have been in prison.)

24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of 32 scandals that shocked Hollywood (and the rest of the country) by drawing on a wide selection of media reports, book excerpts, and online resources.

Scandals that involve celebrities primarily involved in the music industry, such as Britney Spears’s relationship with her family, were not included.

Some of the scandals we included refer to events that may have hastened the end of a person’s career. Others had broad societal impact, such as the sexual abuse accusations against producer Harvey Weinstein that led to the #MeToo movement – which in turn called to account countless other men in power for similar offenses. In some cases, however, the scandals seemed to have little effect on the personalities in question, much less on the world at large.

Stars such as silent-screen comedian Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle and swashbuckling romantic hero Errol Flynn faced sexual assault charges that were frontpage news. Both were acquitted, but Arbuckle’s career was forever tainted. The reputations of Oscar winners Ingrid Bergman and Jane Fonda, on the other hand, were tarnished by personal behavior that the public found repugnant, but both were able to resurrect their careers. (These, though, are the 21 biggest scandals in Oscar history.)

Racist and anti-Semitic rants by Roseanne Barr and Charlie Sheen either on television or Twitter have all but scuttled their careers. Another star, Mel Gibson was considered toxic by the industry after racist and anti-Semitic comments were divulged, and it took 10 years for him to rehabilitate his image.