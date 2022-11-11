The Best Shows to Watch Right Now

Now that the World Series is over and pro football plays mostly on Sunday, you’ll need to fill up your viewing hours – especially since you’ll be spending more hours indoors as the temperatures chill. Of course, you can watch endless hours of HGTV or the Food Network. But how about some classic TV shows or newer series available to watch right now on various streaming services?

To determine the 50 best shows to stream right now, 24/7 Tempo reviewed audience ratings on IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon, and streaming availability on Reelgood, a streaming guide. Shows were ranked based on average audience user rating as of November 2022. Only shows of at least 10 episodes with at least 10,000 user votes that are streaming on either HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Freevee, Disney+, Tubi TV, Paramount Plus, Apple TV+, Pluto TV, Peacock, Showtime, or Plex were considered. In the case of a tie, the show with more IMDb user votes was ranked higher. (These are the best Amazon Prime original series of all time.)

There is sure to be something for everyone’s tastes on our list. The highly praised comedy-drama “Fleabag” follows a young woman as she navigates sex and grief in London. Prefer science-fiction? Try “The Mandalorian,” a Star Wars adventure that takes place after the fall of the empire.

If you need some cheering up, watch classic comedies like “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” or “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Want to be scared? “The Twilight Zone” never disappoints. Or you can have a good cry with the tearjerker, “This Is Us.” (Here’s a list of classic TV shows you can binge right now.)

Some of these shows aren’t old but are now considered small screen masterpieces. “Mad Men,” “The Sopranos,” and the top listing, “Breaking Bad” will be watched for decades. But you can screen them now if you missed them the first time.