Actors You Don’t Know Are Also Musicians

Sometimes actors take on roles that involve singing. For some of them, playing a musician on the big screen is about more than just playing a part. For these actors, it comes quite naturally because they are talented musicians in real life.

Many actors double as singers in their spare time and have released their own albums. Some have even enjoyed critical acclaim.

To compile a list of 27 actors who are also musicians, 24/7 Tempo reviewed biographies and discographies of several dozens of actors. We have only included who have released music separately as recording artists. Actors who have released songs only as part of a movie’s soundtrack, such as Bradley Cooper, were excluded.

