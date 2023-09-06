Unexpected Duets: 25 Surprising Cross-Genre Mashups

Music has an incredible power to bring together artists from vastly different genres who may otherwise never collaborate. While some cross-genre partnerships seem like a natural fit, others can appear downright bizarre on paper.

However, these unexpected musical collaborations often end up producing something special.

To assemble a list of 25 particularly unlikely musical collaborations, 24/7 Tempo reviewed lists of curious pairings appearing on a wide range of general interest, culture, and music websites.

What prompts such unconventional team-ups? For artists, stepping outside their comfort zones allows them to experiment with new sounds and reach new audiences. And two dissimilar acts coming together can generate major buzz. See, for instance, these top musical collaborations that hit No. 1.

In recent years, one of the most popular trends has been hip-hop stars collaborating on country songs — the most famous, though hardly the first, example of which is “Old Town Road,” the megahit by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. But classical musicians sometimes like to work with rock bands, old school pop singers duet with today’s hitmakers. (These are the 25 most iconic musical duos of all time.)

