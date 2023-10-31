Meet the 10 Biggest Musicians From California Scott Gries / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

While California, especially the Los Angeles area, is considered the wellspring of popular culture and music, many stars come from somewhere else. However, some huge names in music got their start in the Golden State.

To compile the list of the ten biggest musicians from California, 24/7 Tempo consulted culture and music sites such as Singers Room. From there, we cross-checked artists with musical chart sites like Billboard to determine who was most successful and apt for our list of the biggest musicians from California. (Nationwide, click here to read about the most famous musicians born every years since 1930.)

Snoop Dogg

Hometown: Long Beach, California

Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. on October 20, 1971, Snoop Dogg is a popular rapper, producer, and actor. He rose to fame with the release of his first album, “Doggystyle.” Identified by his smooth, laidback delivery over RnB and Funk beats, Snoop Dogg scored popular hits over the years, including “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Gin and Juice.” His distinctive style and appearance on numerous hits have earned Snoop Dogg multiple Grammy awards and over 30 million records sold.

As time went on, Snoop Dogg expanded into acting. He has starred in numerous hit movies, including “Starsky and Hutch” and “Training Day.” He also dabbles in television, with appearances on shows like “The Voice” and “Empire” and countless commercial roles.

Kendrick Lamar

Hometown: Compton, California

Born Kendrick Lamar Duckworth on June 17, 1987, Kendrick Lamar is a rapper, producer, director, and businessman. He first gained attention through mixtapes and his debut album, “Section.80.” Since then, Lamar has released a string of critically-acclaimed albums such as “Good Kid, M.A.A.D City”, “To Pimp a Butterfly”, and “DAMN.” For his music’s socially conscious, thought-provoking messages, Lamar has earned numerous Grammy Awards as well as the Pulitzer Prize in Music.

In recent years, Lamar has become known for his activism and philanthropy. He has shown extensive support for groups like Black Lives Matter, as well as educational programs for children in underserved communities. Lamar has helped redefine the limits of hip-hop and many consider him to be a once-in-a-generation talent.

Cher

Hometown: El Centro, California

Born on May 20, 1946, as Cherilyn Sarkisian, Cher is an actress and musician. She first found fame as one part of the duo Sonny & Cher. After the group’s breakup, Cher embarked on a historically successful solo career, which included hit songs like “Believe” and “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

Eventually, Cher would make a successful foray into acting. Her movie appearances include “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” “Mask,” and “Mermaid.” Her performance in the movie “Moonstruck” earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress. A true icon thanks to her show-stopping style, Cher is also a long-time vocal supporter of the LGBT movement.

James Hetfield

Hometown: Downey, California

Born as James Alan Hetfield on August 3, 1963, Hetfield is a songwriter and musician. He first rose to fame as the lead singer of the band Metallica after answering an ad put in the newspaper by the band’s eventual drummer, Lars Ulrich. Since its creation, Metallica has released a string of successful albums including “Kill ‘Em All,” “Ride the Lighting,” and “Master of Puppets.”

For its revitalizing blend of thrash and heavy metal, Metallica has won nine Grammy awards and sold 58 million records. For his part, Hetfield is considered one of the best vocalists in modern music, as well as the best heavy metal rhythm guitarist of all time.

Jerry Garcia

Hometown: San Francisco, California

Born on August 1, 1942, as Jerome John Garcia, Jerry Garcia was a songwriter, singer, and guitarist. He first came to prominence as co-founder of the band Grateful Dead, which was considered a leader of the 1960s countercultural movement. Despite having only one hit, “Touch of Grey”, the Grateful Dead remained one of the highest-grossing touring acts of all time.

Known for his distinctive guitar style and virtuoso improvisational skills, Jerry Garcia is considered one of the best rock guitarists of all time. For the Grateful Dead’s heralding of the hippy movement as well as its enduring impression on audiences, the band, along with Garcia, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994. (Here are the biggest hits of the 1960s.)

Adam Levine

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Born on March 18, 1979, as Adam Noah Levine, Adam Levine is a musician, actor, and television personality. He first rose to fame as lead singer of Maroon 5, best known for their multi-platinum selling album, “Songs About Jane.” The band’s success resulted in them winning three Grammy awards.

Since then, Levine has gone on to star in a hit reality show, “The Voice.” He has also expanded to acting, with roles in movies like “Begin Again,” and the television show “American Horror Story.” Levine has also embarked on business ventures, such as owning the record label 222, as well as starting his eponymous fragrance line.

Dr. Dre

Hometown: Compton, California

Born Andre Romelle Young on February 18, 1965, the legendary rapper and producer first found fame as a member of rap group N.W.A. After the outfit’s meteoric rise and eventual breakup, Dr. Dre embarked on a successful solo career and gained a reputation as a top-shelf producer. His album, “The Chronic,” is considered a classic of California hip-hop. (Here are the most popular hip-hop groups of all time.)

Known for his trademark synthesis of hip-hop, funk, and soul, Dr. Dre also produced some of the biggest hits in history. These include Tupac’s “California Love” and Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.” In recent years, he has ventured into business after co-founding Beats Electronics. The company’s eventual sale to Apple made Dr. Dre one of the richest men in the industry.

“Weird Al” Yankovic

Hometown: Downey, California

Born Alfred Matthew Yankovic on October 23, 1959, Yankovic is a musician, producer, actor, and author. Since first appearing on “The Dr. Demento Radio Show,” showcasing his distinct parody/mashup comedic songs, Yankovic has gone on to sell more than 12 million albums. His music has spawned numerous hits and has earned multiple gold and platinum-selling records. Over the years, Yankovic has won five Grammy awards.

In the 1980s, he expanded to movies, writing and starring in the cult-classic film “UHF.” Besides making appearances in countless movies and television shows, Yankovic has also written two children’s books “When I Grow Up” and “My New Teacher and Me!”

Katy Perry

Hometown: Santa Barbara, California

Born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson on October 25, 1984, Katy Perry is a singer, songwriter, and television personality. Perry rose to fame with her debut single, “I Kissed a Girl,” which earned the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Since then, she has grown into one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Perry has earned multiple awards and sold a total of one hundred and 43 million records. (Here are artists with the longest Billboard streaks.)

Beyond music, Perry served as a judge on American Idol, as well as voicing the role of Smurfette in “The Smurfs” film series. She has also launched her shoe collection in 2017. Currently, Perry holds the title of the sixth most-followed person on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Billie Eilish

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Born on December 18, 2001, Billie Eilish began her career at a young age. Growing up, she was homeschooled by her creative family and began writing and recording music with her older brother, also a musician, Finneas. Eilish found early commercial and critical success with her first album, “When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”. This release earned her multiple Grammys awards, including 2019’s “Album of the Year.”

Known for her distinctive style and mysterious persona, Eilish has already earned an impressive array of accolades in her short career. Not only was she featured on Time Magazine’s 2019 “Time 100 Next” list, Eilish is the youngest person ever to win the four main Grammy Award categories in the same year. (Here are the biggest Halloween songs of all time.)

