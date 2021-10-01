Ranking Every Marvel Movie From Worst to Best

The past two decades have been very kind to fans of Marvel movies. The studio, which is a subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios and is known for producing films based on Marvel comics characters, has released just over 50 movies since 2000 — or an average of more than two movies a year.

Not all Marvel movies have been of equal quality. While many have been financially successful, some have received mixed reviews from both critics and moviegoers alike.

To determine the best Marvel movies, 24/7 Tempo developed an index based on several measures from the Internet Movie Database and Rotten Tomatoes. The index is a composite of each movie’s IMDb rating, Rotten Tomatoes audience score, and Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score. All ratings were weighted equally. Data was collected September 2021. Supplemental data on domestic box office and production budgets by movie came from industry data site The Numbers.

About half of all Marvel movies are about superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The franchise has been hugely successful, starting with the release of “Iron Man” in 2008 — its total domestic gross is nearly $9 billion. Individual MCU films, too, often rank among the best performers ever at the box office. These are the highest-grossing movies of all time.

Click here for every Marvel movie ever made, ranked from worst to best