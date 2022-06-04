Best Marvel Movies of All Time

Arguably the most predominant force in modern live-action cinema, Marvel has been producing big screen efforts longer than one might think. Before becoming an official Disney-owned studio, the company’s comic books provided source material for a host of big screen adaptations, including everything from the “Blade” trilogy to the much-maligned 1986 adventure dramedy “Howard the Duck.”

Of course, one could easily claim that the true Marvel era officially began with the release of “Iron Man” in 2008. Not only did the monumental film kick off phase one of the MCU – the grandly named Marvel Cinematic Universe – but it helped establish a qualitative standard that persists to this day. It’s then no surprise that most of the best Marvel films, from “Avengers: Endgame” to “Guardians of the Galaxy,” were released in the last 15 years. (These are the highest-grossing movies in the Marvel universe.)

But there are also modern-day classics that exist outside the MCU but are still based on Marvel properties. Many hail from or connect with the “X-Men” franchise, such as “Logan,” “Deadpool,” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” And then, of course, there’s Spider-Man. (See all the actors who have played Spider-Man, ranked.)

It all goes to show that we’ve come a very long way from previous stinkers like 2005’s “Elektra” and the 1990 version of “Captain America.” That said, not every recent Marvel-related movie gets it right. Here’s looking at you, “Morbius!”

To determine the best Marvel Movies of all time, 24/7 Tempo created an index of average user ratings on IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon, and average audience ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, scaled to take into account the varying number of votes across the movies in our database. This combined rating was then averaged with the Rotten Tomatoes critic rating to obtain each film’s 24/7 Tempo index score. The rankings included all animated and live-action feature films based on Marvel Comics publications, including Marvel imprints.

