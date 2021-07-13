These New Cars Have the Worst Fuel Efficiency on the Market

The cost of gasoline has been rising in 2021 as the United States emerges from a pandemic-era slump in prices at the pump. That means that many consumers will be shopping for fuel efficiency, as they tend to do when gas prices rise. (Fuel economy may or may not have been a factor with the best-selling cars of the last year.)

Those who prefer large SUVs or pickup trucks (or who need them for business purposes), however, will continue to pay more to fill up their tanks, because the size and weight of vehicles tends to affect miles per gallon.

While average fuel economy for all passenger vehicles has improved greatly over the years, to nearly 26 miles per gallon based on preliminary data for 2020 from the Environmental Protection Agency, a 29% increase over 2004. The largest and least efficient cars, trucks, and SUVs, however, don’t come close to that. Many SUVs, in fact, get only 15 to 20 miles per gallon. Some full-size sedans also offer dismal fuel economy, in return for the power that comes from larger engines.

Buyers of the least fuel-efficient vehicles can spend an average of over $3,000 a year on gasoline, based on driving 15,000 miles per year using mid-grade unleaded gasoline at $3.49 a gallon, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Click here to see the least fuel-efficient cars for 2022.

To identify the least fuel-efficient vehicles for the 2022 model year, which should begin appearing this fall, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the EPA’s 2022 Fuel Economy Guide. Fuel efficiency for city, highway, and combined, as well as annual fuel costs for each vehicle, were derived from the report. (Remember that gas prices will vary from place to place according to local tax structures. These are the states with the lowest and highest gas prices.)