American Cities With the Most Break-Ins

Burglary — defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony — is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, the largest share of which were committed in residential properties, more often during the day than at night.

Burglaries are typically carried out for monetary gain, and each year, these crimes result in billions of dollars in stolen property. Not only do victims of burglaries typically suffer material loss, but they can also be impacted psychologically. Many burglary victims have reported heightened anxiety, difficulty sleeping, feelings of vulnerability, and even post-traumatic stress disorder in some cases.

While burglaries can happen anywhere in the United States, in some parts of the country, they are far more common than others.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the cities with the highest burglary rates. Cities are ranked by the number of burglaries reported for every 100,000 people.

In every city on this list, break-in rates are far higher than — and in some cases more than five times — the national rate of 314 burglaries per 100,000 people. The largest share of cities on this list are in the South, including five in Louisiana alone.

Burglary — along with larceny and vehicle theft — is one of three criminal offenses that make up the property crime category. Due in large part to higher than average burglary rates, in every city on this list, the overall property crime rate far exceeds the national rate of 1,958 incidents per 100,000 people. Here is a look at the city with the most property crimes in every state.

Click here to see the cities with the most break-ins

Click here to see our detailed methodology