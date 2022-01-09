Cities Where Your Car is Least Likely To Be Stolen

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, the most in over a decade.

Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or attempted theft of a vehicle, such as a car, truck, ATV, or motorcycle. Some experts attribute the rising rates of vehicle theft to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to vehicles sitting unattended and unused for longer than usual. Additionally, vehicle theft is often committed for monetary gain, and the pandemic sent unemployment soaring and left many Americans struggling financially.

While motorists nationwide now face a greater risk of vehicle theft than they have in many years, in some parts of the country, car owners are far less likely to be victims of car theft than in others. Here is a look at the 10 most stolen cars in America.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 cities where your car is least likely to be stolen. Cities — defined as places with populations above 25,000 — are ranked by the number of motor vehicle thefts reported for every 100,000 people.

In every city on this list, vehicle theft rates are a small fraction of the national rate of 246 incidents per 100,000 people. The majority of cities on this list are located in the Northeast, including 15 in New Jersey alone.

Motor vehicle theft — along with larceny and burglary — is one of three criminal offenses that comprise the property crime category. Due in large part to lower than average vehicle theft rates, in nearly every city on this list, the overall property crime rate is lower than the national rate of 1,958 incidents per 100,000 people. Here is a look at the city with the fewest property crimes in every state.

Click here to see the cities where your car is least likely to be stolen

Click here to read our detailed methodology