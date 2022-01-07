US Cities With the Lowest Rate of Break-Ins

Burglary — defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony — is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, the largest share of which were committed in residential properties, more often during the day than at night.

Burglaries are typically carried out for monetary gain, and each year, these crimes result in billions of dollars in stolen property. Not only do victims of burglaries typically suffer material loss, but they can also be impacted psychologically. Many burglary victims have reported heightened anxiety, difficulty sleeping, feelings of vulnerability, and even post-traumatic stress disorder in some cases.

While burglaries can happen anywhere in the United States, in some parts of the country, they are far less common than others.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 U.S. metro areas with the fewest break ins. Metro areas are ranked by the number of burglaries reported for every 100,000 people.

In every metro area on this list, break-in rates are far lower than — and in many cases less than half — the national rate of 314 burglaries per 100,000 people. The largest share of metro areas on this list are in the South, including eight in Florida and seven in Virginia.

Burglary — along with larceny and vehicle theft — is one of three criminal offenses that make up the property crime category. Due in large part to lower than average burglary rates, in every metro area on this list, the overall property crime rate is less than the national rate of 1,958 incidents per 100,000 people. Here is a look at the city with the fewest property crimes in every state.

