American Cities With the Highest Rate of Larceny Theft

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI — known as Part I offenses — larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle theft, and burglary.

Larceny is a classification of crime that includes all nonviolent theft, with the exception of motor-vehicle theft. Common examples of larceny include purse snatching, pick pocketing, shoplifting, and bicycle theft. According to the most recent available estimates from the FBI, larceny-thefts result in an estimated $5.9 billion in losses to victims annually.

Though larceny-theft is relatively widespread in the United States, in some parts of the country, Americans are at especially high risk of being the victim of theft.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the cities with the highest larceny-theft rates. Cities are ranked by the number of larcenies reported for every 100,000 people. Only cities with populations greater than 25,000 were considered

In every city on this list, larceny theft rates are more than double the national rate of 1,398 incidents per 100,000 people. Most of the cities on this list are in the South, including six in South Carolina alone.

Larceny is one of three criminal offenses that make up the property crime rate. Due in large part to higher than average larceny rates, in every city on this list, the overall property crime rate also far exceeds the national rate of 1,958 incidents per 100,000 people.

