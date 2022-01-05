American Cities With the Lowest Rate of Larceny Theft

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI — known as Part I offenses — larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle theft, and burglary.

Larceny is a classification of crime that includes all nonviolent theft, with the exception of motor vehicle theft. Common examples of larceny include purse snatching, pick pocketing, shoplifting, and bicycle theft. According to the most recent available estimates from the FBI, larceny-thefts result in an estimated $5.9 billion in losses to victims annually.

Though larceny-theft is relatively widespread in the United States, there are parts of the country where such crimes are not especially common and residents are at far lower risk of being the victim of theft than the typical American.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 U.S. metro areas with the lowest larceny-theft rates. Metropolitan areas are ranked by the number of larcenies reported for every 100,000 people.

In every metro area on this list, larceny theft rates are far lower than — and in some cases less than half — the national rate of 1,398 incidents per 100,000 people. The metro areas on this list span the country, though Florida alone is home to seven of them, the most of any state.

Larceny, along with burglary and vehicle theft, is one of three criminal offenses that make up the property crime category. Due in large part to lower than average larceny rates, in every metro area on this list, the overall property crime rate is less than the national rate of 1,958 incidents per 100,000 people. Here is a look at the city with the fewest property crimes in every state.

