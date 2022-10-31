Classic TV Shows You Can Binge Right Now

Of the many benefits of streaming services such as Netflix, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime – to name a few platforms – one advantage is being able to binge-watch classic television series.

To compile a list of classic TV shows you can binge right now, 24/7 Tempo reviewed user ratings on IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon, as of October 2022. Data on streaming availability comes from Reelgood. We considered only TV shows that premiered before 1995, ran for at least six seasons, have at least 25,000 ratings on IMDb, and are currently streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Tubi, or Pluto TV. In cases of tied ratings, shows with more votes were ranked higher.

Making these classic series available on the streaming services introduces a new generation of viewers to beloved television shows that, for the most part, predated cable television.

Of the 18 series on this list, all but three are comedies. The types of comedy range from slapstick (“I Love Lucy”) to sardonic (“M*A*S*H”) to acerbic (“Married… With Children”) to family-friendly (“Full House”).

Some of the sitcoms that can be viewed again are among the most Emmy-honored in television history: “Frasier,” “The Golden Girls,” and “Seinfeld.” (They obviously rank among the best sitcoms of all time.)

Speaking of Emmy honorees that are not comedies, “ER,” the drama set in a Chicago hospital that won 23 Emmys during its 15-season run and made a star out of George Clooney, is available for binge-watching. Conspiracy theorists will be delighted to know “The X-Files” is out there on Hulu. (The show, of course, featured one of the most famous duos in TV history.)