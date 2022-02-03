The Most Popular TV Doctors of All Time

Audiences have been looking forward to weekly house calls with top doctors ever since medical dramas started being featured in primetime programming several decades ago. Big names like Meredith Grey or Gregory House easily come to mind, but there are other fictional physicians that have made an impact on TV.

To compile a list of the most popular TV doctors, 24/7 Tempo developed an index based on Wikipedia search activity and audience reviews from the Internet Movie Database.

Memorable doctors from medical dramas to comedies, sci-fi shows, and thrillers have graced the small screen over the past 50 years. The most favorite appear to be from more recent shows. Eight of the 10 most beloved doctors are from shows that have debuted after 2000 and nine have lasted at least seven seasons.

TV doctors have evolved just as the types of shows they are part of have. Popular doctors from earlier shows are compassionate, competent, and funny. Though in many cases doctors characters still have these attributes, they also often have more complex personalities, such as the drug addicted but highly intelligent Dr. House.

The doctors on this list are part of different show genres from dramas, like “ER,” that have had a cultural impact to comedies, like “Scrubs,” that have provided relief in tough times. (These are the best comedies available to stream right now.)

Click here for the most popular TV doctors

Methodology

To determine the most popular TV doctors, 24/7 Tempo developed an index based on Wikipedia search activity and audience reviews from the Internet Movie Database. Daily average Wikipedia pageviews from Dec. 29, 2018 to Dec. 29, 2021 for each television doctor were included in the index at double weight. Data on the average IMDb user rating for the show each television doctor is primarily featured in was gathered December 2021 and was included in the index at full weight. Data on the number of audience votes, dates of series runs, and cast information also came from IMDb.