Most Significant Strikes in Hollywood History

The Writers Guild of America – which represents writers who work in film, television, radio, and online media – went on strike in early May, affecting dozens of television and film productions. Some of those with completed scripts initially continued filming but were forced to shut down as crew members refused to cross WGA picket lines or their showrunners suspended production in solidarity.

A little more than two months later, the joint Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists also went on strike, virtually paralyzing the entertainment industry. Both unions are pushing for higher residual earnings, as the age of streamed content has reduced royalties to a trickle. The unions also seek protections against artificial intelligence replacing humans in these creative fields. (Here are 20 jobs vulnerable to automation and AI takeover.)

This isn’t the first time Hollywood has been shut down as a result of trade union strikes. When contract negotiations fail, the majority of union members often vote to authorize a walkout. To assemble a list of some of the most important strikes in Hollywood history, 24/7 Tempo referred to sources including the websites of SAG-AFTRA and the WGA, the New York Times, and the Journal of the University Film Association.

Click here to read about 19 of the most significant strikes in Hollywood history

In the 20th century, there was fierce rivalry between various Hollywood unions and union federations, sometimes involving political pressures, police actions, and the interference of both organized crime and the Communist Party. Some of these labor organizations have long since disappeared, while others have consolidated their power and influence.

Today, union representation has been regularized for the most part and strikes typically pit one or more unions against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers – a trade association representing over 350 film and television production companies. (These are 31 of the largest worker strikes in American history.)