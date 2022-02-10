What A Super Bowl Commercial Cost The Year You Were Born

The Super Bowl is perennially the most watched television event in the United States, regularly drawing in over 100 million viewers through TV or online streaming. It is safe to say the Super Bowl this year will once again be appointment viewing for a large segment of the American population.

With such a large viewership, it’s not just the NFL’s biggest day – major corporations shell out millions of dollars for just 30 seconds of air time, guaranteed to be watched by tens of millions of Americans and many millions more across the globe. The last few events reportedly commanded over $5 million for a 30 second spot.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical costs of a 30-second commercial spot in all 56 Super Bowls to determine the cost of a Super Bowl commercial the year you were born. Data came from Ad Age, a media company that reports on advertising.

While many casual viewers only watch the Super Bowl for the ads, other die-hard NFL fans watch it for the love of football. This year, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are set to duke it out in their quest to become Super Bowl champion. The Rams are loaded with high-profile stars like Odell Beckham Jr., Matt Stafford, and Aaron Donald searching for their first ring, while young Bengals QB Joe Burrow is hoping to lift Cincinnati to its first ever Super Bowl championship. These are the teams that have never won the Super Bowl.

Click here to see what a Super Bowl Commercial cost the year you were born