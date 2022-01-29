These Are the Players With the Most Super Bowl Rings

There have been 55 Super Bowls. Of the NFL’s 32 teams, 20 have won Super Bowls, and 4 of those have won more than one. At this point, two teams have won six – the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers. That makes the odds fairly poor for winning a Super Bowl ring – the token, encrusted with diamonds, often made of gold, and costing up to tens of thousands of dollars, given to the players, coaches, senior staff, and owners of the victorious team each year.

Nonetheless, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has eight, though two come from his days as defensive coordinator for the New York Giants. Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots has six. Out of the more than 26,000 players in the NFL, though, fewer than 40 have won four rings, and only one has earned five. But one football superstar has seven, the most Super Bowl rings of any player: quarterback Tom Brady.

To determine which players have at least four rings, 24/7 Tempo reviewed NFL records on Pro Football Reference. Nearly all of the athletes who have won a large number of championships did so decades ago. Over time, the NFL has added more franchises and lengthened the season, ratcheting up the level of competition. With more games and more teams competing for a spot in the playoffs, the road to the Super Bowl has become tougher.

For a player to have earned four or more Super Bowl rings, then, is an especially impressive feat, given that only a handful of franchises have won that many titles in their decades of history. In fact, the majority of NFL franchises have either one or no Vince Lombardi Trophies (awarded to each year’s winning team) in their trophy case. (These are the NFL teams that have lost the most Super Bowls.)

Tom Brady, though, is widely considered to be the greatest quarterback of all time, and he is without a doubt the most successful. He has played on 14 Pro Bowl and three All-Pro teams and been named the league’s Most Valuable Player three times. In his first 20 seasons, he led the New England Patriots to nine Super Bowls, winning six rings and four Super Bowl MVPs – and he wasn’t done yet. (These are the best NFL players from every state.)

Even in his 40s, Brady has proven that he is still one of the best in the game. He won his seventh Super Bowl in his first year away from New England, turning the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from a losing franchise into Super Bowl champs in 2021. The 44-year-old Brady could still add to his already impressive tally, saying that he wants to play for at least another season and maybe beyond.