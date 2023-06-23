The States With the Shortest Life Expectancy

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines life expectancy at birth as “the average number of years a group of infants would live if they were to experience throughout life the age-

specific death rates prevailing during a specified period.” It is based on data linked to the health of the nation, including death rates by age and estimates of the impact of trends into the future.

To determine the states with the longest and shortest life expectancies at birth, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics. States were ranked based on life expectancy at birth as of 2020, the most recent year for which complete data is available. Data on the percentage of obese adults (18 and older) – those who report a body mass index of 30 or greater – and the percentage of adults who smoke are from the CDC’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, also for 2020. Supplemental data on median household income comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey one-year estimates.

Lower obesity and smoking rates and higher median income are factors in states with higher life expectancy rates, such as Hawaii, Washington, California, and Massachusetts. Conversely, higher obesity and smoking rates and lower median income correlate to lower life expectancy rates in the southern states of Mississippi, West Virginia, Louisiana, Alabama, and Kentucky. Nine of the 10 states with the lowest life expectancy, in fact, are in the South. (These are the 15 leading causes of death in America.)

It should be noted that since the CDC data cited here was collected for 202 , U.S. life expectancy dropped from 77 years to 76.4 years in 2021 – with the onset of COVID-19 contributing to about 74% of that decline – but according to one study appears to have rebounded to 77.48 in 2022. Nonetheless, the American Journal of Public Health recently reported that some 56 diverse countries on every continent now surpass U.S. life expectancy at birth. (Here’s how U.S. life expectancy compares to that in other wealthy nations.)