States With the Longest and Shortest Life Expectancy

Life expectancy varies significantly from one state to another – by as much as nine years – in the U.S., shedding light on the complex factors influencing health and wellness. This significant discrepancy highlights troubling regional differences in health outcomes and healthcare accessibility, as well as income level in many cases and behavioral trends across the board.

To determine the states with the longest life expectancy (as well as the lowest), 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on longevity from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on life expectancy at birth as of 2020, the most recent year for which data is available. Supplemental data on the percentage of adults over 18 who are obese (defined as having body mass index greater than or equal to 30) or current smokers, and the percentage of those who report no leisure-time physical activity, are from the 2023 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Data on median household income are one-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey.

Not surprisingly, states with lower life expectancies tend to have higher obesity rates. Mississippi, the state with the lowest life expectancy of all (71.9 years), has the highest obesity rate (39.9%). Conversely, Hawaii, which has the third lowest obesity rate, has the highest life expectancy. (These are the states where deaths are outpacing births.)

States with lower life expectancies also tend to have higher smoking rates as well as higher percentages of physically inactive adults and generally have lower median household incomes. (This is the income it takes to be middle class in America’s 50 largest cities.)