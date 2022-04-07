Best Movies to Stream for Free This Month

Streaming services are constantly adding new gems and old favorites to their film libraries. With more streaming services now than ever before, the amount and quality of streaming content is almost overwhelming. (Speaking of quality content, here are the best picture nominees and winners you can stream right now.)

While most of the bigger streaming services require a subscription fee, there are still a few platforms that allow viewers to stream movies for free. To determine the best movies to nestream for free this month, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator. Ratings were collected April 2022 and were all weighted equally.

We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes and those that are streaming on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex, IMDb TV, Peacock, Vudu, and Crackle. Documentaries were not considered. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood, and directorial credits are from IMDb.)

From the early Charlie Chaplin silent classic “The Kid” (1921) to the recent critically acclaimed indie film “The Peanut Butter Falcon” (2019), the best movies to stream this month cover a broad range of eras and genres. Classics lovers can choose from numerous films by Alfred Hitchcock and Billy Wilder or watch “The General” (1926), starring master of visual comedy Buster Keaton.

Thrillers on the list include David Fincher’s “Gone Girl” (2014) as well as Dan Gilroy’s “Nightcrawler” (2014) starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a sociopathic cameraman who is out to catch the most grisly crimes on film. Cult classics that deserve endless rewatches include “Dazed and Confused” (1993), “The Big Lebowski” (1998), “Blue Velvet” (1986), and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (2004). Sofia Coppola’s romantic comedy “Lost in Translation” (2003), which won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay as well as three Golden Globes, is one of the best movies starring Bill Murray.

In addition to films from big name directors like Stanley Kubrick and Paul Thomas Anderson, the list also includes some indie features from up and coming directors, including “Short Term 12” (2013) by Destin Daniel Cretton. The low budget hit about a group home for teens stars, at the time, relatively unknown young actors Brie Larson, LaKeith Stanfield, Rami Malek, and John Gallagher Jr. – all of whom have gone on to become stars. Here are movie roles that launched some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

