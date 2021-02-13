Best Movies To Watch on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is named for a saint who was martyred in 296. He was known for, among other things, a purple amethyst ring he wore regularly. The stone was considered a symbol of love throughout a portion of the period of the Roman Empire. A poem by Chaucer written in the 14th Century, linked Valentine directly to romantic love.

Valentine’s Day began to be a regularly celebrated holiday in the U.K. around 1800, and in the United States became part of the same tradition of the celebration of romantic love at about the same time.

Valentine’s Day has become a big business for retailers. It is estimated that a typical American spends over $140 on Valentine’s Day gifts.

There are several movies about Valentines Day itself. The most well known of these carries the name of the holiday. “Valentine’s Day” was released in 2010, and starred Julia Roberts, Jamie Foxx, Anne Hathaway, and Jessica Alba. Its box office draw totalled a reasonable $110 million.

24/7 Tempo examined romantic movies that make for particularly good viewing on Valentine’s Day. We looked at several databases, in particular IMDB. We picked 20 movies, widely known, and fairly successful financially as the best movies to watch this Valentine’s Day.

Many of the films on this list were critically well received, managed to capture the top spot at the box office,and were out in theaters on Feb 14. These are the most popular movies for Valentine’s Day since 1980.

