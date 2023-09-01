America's Favorite Disney Princesses Are Actually Not That Popular Among Adults

Since Walt Disney released his first animated feature film, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” in 1937, Disney princesses have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. These brave, kind-hearted heroines remind us to follow our dreams and stay true to ourselves.

To learn which favorite Disney princesses are actually not that popular among adults, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a recent YouGov poll conducted online this April with 1,000 American adult citizens selected from YouGov’s opt-in panel. Respondents were chosen using sample matching to be representative of the U.S. population based on gender, age, race, education, region, and voter registration. The sample was weighted to match the 2019 American Community Survey

Though most Disney movies and franchises featuring these noble young women get high marks from grown-ups – 95% of the adults surveyed reported that the liked or loved “Aladdin” and 93% felt the same about “Moana” – when they were asked to name their favorite Disney princesses, none of these characters scored well at all.

Click here to see the favorite Disney princesses who are actually not all that popular with adults

Who did the adults have the most favorable opinion of? She’s the star of the quintessential rags-to-riches story – a tale with origins dating back to Ancient Greece that captured hearts in the Disney retelling over 70 years ago, and that still resonates today. With her gentle grace, courageous spirit, and unfailing optimism, Cinderella remains America’s most beloved Disney princess, with 13% of American adults naming her as their top choice. (These are 23 of the most famous classic children’s books.)

Now a beloved part of pop culture, Disney princesses remain as popular as ever, with adults and children alike enchanted by their stories. (They feature in some of the best Disney movies of all time.)