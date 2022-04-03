Best States for an Active Lifestyle

Many people aspire to be healthy, and good habits, including being physically active, can help. But there are certain obstacles that may prevent a person from maintaining a consistently active daily routine, and one of those complications may be place of residence.

Some cities don’t have many parks and other outdoor places to exercise but have gyms with expensive membership fees, while others seemingly have a gym and/or a park on every block.

To compile a list of the best and worst states for an active lifestyle, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a ranking by Myprotein, a sports nutrition online retailer, which analyzed price of a gym membership in every state and D.C. (as compared to cost of living), the availability of gyms and green space, tennis court rental, and healthy grocery stores.

New York is among the best states for living an active lifestyle even though it is the most expensive state for gym-goers, with the average cost of a monthly membership coming in at just over $105.

At the other end of the scale, Alabama offers the cheapest gym memberships, costing just $22 on average, but the state ranks in the middle in terms of overall active lifestyle-friendliness. That distinction goes to Rhode Island, which scored highest for affordability, second for green space, and seventh for gym access. These are the 50 most physically active cities in America.

Click here to see the best states for an active lifestyle