America's 50 Most Active Cities

Exercise is one of the most effective ways for people to improve their overall health. Regular exercise has been shown to reduce the risk of depression, weight gain, and certain chronic diseases, while improving cognitive function, sleep quality, and physical balance — among many other benefits.

Though the importance of physical activity is well established, over 55 million American adults lead completely sedentary lifestyles. Physical inactivity accounts for about one in every 10 premature deaths in the U.S. and also has broader social costs — presenting an estimated $117 billion burden on the health care system annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While insufficient exercise is a major public health challenge in the United States, there are parts of the country where adults are far more likely than average to lead active lifestyles.

Using data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 most physically active metropolitan areas in the United States.

In every metro area on this list, the share of adults who exercise is higher than 82%, compared to 77.3% of adults nationwide. The majority of these metros are located in Western states, including 10 in California, and seven in Washington.

Given the benefits associated with regular exercise, it is perhaps not surprising that overall health outcomes are often better in places where larger shares of the population are physically active. For example, in nearly every metro area on this list, both the obesity rate and the share of adults who report being in fair or poor health are lower than the respective national averages of 29.7% and 16.5%. Here is a look at the most obese states in America.

Click here to see America’s most active metros

Click here to see our detailed methodology