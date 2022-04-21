Deadliest Battles in US History

The U.S. has one of the largest, best-funded, and most successful militaries in modern world history. More than 42 million Americans have served in the military during war time since the American Revolution, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Many of these troops paid the ultimate price – over 650,000 Americans have been killed in battle while serving their country. Many of these deaths occurred during especially bloody battles in conflicts all around the world.

To determine the deadliest battle in U.S. history, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the article The 18 Deadliest Battles in American Military History from History Collection. U.S. military engagements were ranked based on the number of troops killed in action.

Each of the deadliest battles in U.S. history took place on foreign soil. Though the Civil War featured fierce fighting, the war’s battles were generally a few days long, and the deadliest single day of fighting, at Antietam, claimed roughly 3,600 lives. Yet in foreign conflicts, such as the World Wars and Korea, battles often stretched for weeks and even months, with thousands of troops killed. These are the wars in which the most Americans died.

Most Americans will likely be familiar with many of these conflicts. Names like Iwo Jima, the Battle of the Bulge, and Guadalcanal are taught in school as essential moments in American and world history. Many of these battles, and the heroic figures who fought in them, have been immortalized in classic films. These are the greatest war movies ever.

