This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19 in April

It doesn’t yet match the omicron-driven spike of January, but there is no doubt COVID-19 cases nationwide are rising again. This time they are driven by the highly contagious BA.2 omicron subvariant, which is now the dominant coronavirus strain in the U.S., accounting for around 86% of cases in the week ending April 9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In some states, such as New York, two new sub-lineages of BA.2, BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1, are becoming dominant. So far, states in the Northeast and the East Coast have been driving the national increase in cases, but cases in the Midwest are also starting to rise. Nationwide, there was a 39% increase in cases in the past two weeks, according to The New York Times, with an average of 11 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. However, the most dangerous state for COVID-19 is Rhode Island.

To make this determination, 24/7 Tempo ranked states by average daily cases per 100,000 people over the most recent seven-day period, using data from federal, state, and local sources as of April 14. (This is the city in every state where covid-19 is growing the fastest.)

Rhode Island, which ranked ninth most dangerous two weeks ago, has climbed to No. 1. The state reported an average of 320.4 daily cases, or 30.3 cases per 100,000 people, in the past seven days – the most of any state. The state also had the highest jump in cases in the last 14 days, with average daily cases more than doubling.

Alaska, which was the top ranked state during the entire month of March, dropped in ranking to No. 9, with cases declining 15.6% in the past two weeks.

At the other end is Wyoming, which reported an average of only 2.4 daily new cases in the past seven days, or 0.4 cases per 100,000 – the fewest. Cases in the state dropped 86% in the past two weeks. The largest decline in cases was in North Carolina, where average daily cases dropped 95% in the past 14 days. (This is how COVID is affecting children in every state.)

Other states with relatively high COVID-19 infection rates in recent days include Vermont, New York, Massachusetts, and Colorado with cases in all these states trending higher. In fact, 31 states reported an increase in cases and only 19 reported a decline. A month ago, all but two states reported declining infection rates.