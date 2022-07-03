This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID Right Now

COVID-19 daily cases across the United States have remained largely flat in the past six weeks, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Nationwide, about 109,000 cases a day have been reported over the past seven days – about 232 per 100,000 people. Based on this per capita measure, the most dangerous state for COVID-19 is Colorado.

Though cases remain relatively flat nationwide, new omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are taking hold. Both are more transmissible and are better able to evade antibodies in people who had previously been sick, even with an earlier omicron variant, or those who had been vaccinated. In addition, these versions could present with more symptoms and better resist treatments.

CDC data shows both account for about 50% of cases nationwide, and the expectation is that BA.5 will take over. With public health experts concerned about a winter surge, especially with these virus versions, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week voted in favor of omicron boosters. Both Moderna and Pfizer have agreed to now quickly work on a version of the booster to be delivered in the fall.

To find the most dangerous state for COVID-19, 24/7 Tempo ranked states by average daily cases per 100,000 people over the most recent seven-day period, using data from federal, state, and local sources as of June 30. (These are countries doing the best job handling COVID.)

Colorado, New Mexico, and Hawaii are the three most dangerous states for COVID-19. But while cases in Colorado and Hawaii declined in the past two weeks, cases in New Mexico have jumped 44% over that time period. Colorado, the most dangerous state for COVID-19 reported 3,847 average daily cases in the past seven days, or 67.5 cases per 100,000 people — the most of all states.

By contrast, Connecticut, the least dangerous state, reported just 11 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days, for a seven-day average of 394 daily cases. Cases in the state declined over 37%, the fourth highest decline.

Cases in North Carolina declined the most, dropping 60% in the past 14 days to an average daily cases of 2,958, or 28.5 per 100,000. Meanwhile, cases in North Dakota increased the most, jumping 157% in the past 14 days to a seven-day average of 163 cases, or 21.4 per 100,000.