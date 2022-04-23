This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The United States is bracing to reach 1 million COVID-19-related deaths, a figure the nation could hit in the coming weeks. So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed 988,663 people in the United States, with over 17,500 deaths in the past four weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University. Largely because of the pandemic, U.S. life expectancy overall decreased by nearly two years in 2020. (This is how U.S. life expectancy compares to that in other wealthy nations.)

On the other hand, unlike total cases, which have been increasing, deaths from COVID-19 have been declining – dropping 21% in the past two weeks to an average of 0.15 daily deaths per 100,000 people over the past seven days, according to The New York Times. Still, death rates are rising in some states, with the deadliest state for COVID-19 being Nevada.

To make this determination, 24/7 Tempo ranked states based on the average daily deaths over the most recent seven days per 100,000 people, using data from federal, state, and local sources, current as of April 14.

Currently, Nevada ranks as the deadliest state for the virus, with an average of 52 daily deaths over the past seven days, or 1.7 deaths per 100,000 people. That represents a significant surge, with the average of new daily deaths rising more than 810% from 14 days ago. Rhode Island, the deadliest state two weeks ago, became the 42nd deadliest state, as deaths declined by nearly 96% from two weeks ago.

Other states with relatively high COVID-19 death rates over the past week include Arizona, Maine, Oregon, and Tennessee, with average new deaths increasing in all these states. The average number of daily deaths has fallen in 29 states and increased in 16. Five states – Alaska, Delaware, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Wyoming – reported no new deaths over the past seven days. (These are the states that had more deaths than births in 2021.)