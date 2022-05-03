This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

COVID-19 cases across the United States rose in April, though deaths declined through much of the month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Still, hospitalizations rose throughout April, and based on cases per capita, the most dangerous state for COVID-19 was Vermont.

The seven-day average of cases nationwide is over 56,000, a 50% increase from two weeks ago, though the case count is likely considerably higher than it appears. With less interest from the public and many people now using at-home testing kits, cases are severely undercounted, experts warn. Lack of funding at many health departments nationwide further exacerbates the incomplete data.

To find the most dangerous states for COVID-19, 24/7 Tempo ranked states by average daily cases per 100,000 people over the most recent seven-day period, using data from federal, state, and local sources as of April 30. South Carolina did not report cases on that day and was excluded. (This is the city in every state where covid-19 is growing the fastest.)

The four most dangerous states for COVID-19 are not that different from those two weeks ago, with Vermont moving to No. 1 from No. 2, switching places with Rhode Island. Vermont reported an average of 303.7 daily cases, or 48.5 cases per 100,000 people, in the past seven days – the most of any state.

Wyoming reported the highest jump in COVID-19 cases, though it still ranks among the least dangerous states for COVID-19. Cases in the state averaged 22.6 a day, or 3.9 per 100,000 people, in the past seven days – the third lowest among states. Still, cases spiked 829% from two weeks ago.

Mississippi is currently the least dangerous state for COVID-19 with a reported average of only 86.3 daily new cases in the past seven days, or 2.9 cases per 100,000 – the fewest. Cases in the state dropped 17% in the past two weeks – the largest decline. (This is how COVID is affecting children in every state.)