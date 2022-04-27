This Is the Best-Selling Car of 2022

The car industry in 2021 and 2022 is nothing like what it has been, possibly ever. Shortages of new and used cars, primarily due to a shortage of microchips used in electronic and navigation systems, have hammered inventory. Popular vehicles are not only hard to come by. They are extremely expensive compared to just two years ago. And though sales figures are lower than years past, the best selling car of 2022 is the Ford F-Series.

For the auto industry, the situation is a double-edged sword. Car companies’ revenue have been hurt by a lack of sales. However, manufacturers need to use far fewer incentives to lure buyers, which improves margins. Dealers can charge more for cars, but they have far fewer of them. (While cars have gone up in price, this is the cheapest car in America.)

The cars, SUVs, and light trucks that have sold well for a decade have not changed, even as the car sales landscape has been altered. Mid-sized sedans have little demand. Small, fuel-efficient cars continue to have brisk demand. As gas prices rise to record highs, fuel efficient cars will be even more attractive.

Remaining consistent with the trend in recent years, and despite soaring gas prices, the sale of SUVs and pickup trucks dominate the list of the best-selling cars in America. This was the case through the first quarter of 2022. The waiting list for some of these is substantial, as people wait weeks, or even months, for the vehicles they want.

To determine the best-selling car of 2022, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Car and Driver’s The 25 Bestselling Cars, Trucks, and SUVs of 2022 (So Far), which lists the best-selling cars in the first quarter. Among the top 25 best sellers are SUVs, including the Nissan Rogue, Jeep Wrangler, and Chevy Equinox.

America’s three full-size pickups have remained the three best-selling vehicles for years. The Ford F-series has been in first place for four decades. Even a drop in first-quarter sales of 31% has not changed that. F-Series sales totaled 140,701 in the first three months of the year. Most years, Ford sells close to 700,000.

Trailing the F-Series, the Ram pickup had sales of 127,116 in the first quarter. This was off 15% from the same period last year. GM’s Chevy Silverado sold 118,796 units from January through March.

Even with gas above $4, America remains a pickup nation and it is unlikely that these three vehicles will be replaced in their spots at the top of the list. Ford, to help secure its No. 1 spot, will launch an electric engine version of the F-150, Lightning. (The Lightning, if you can get it ahead of its launch this week, is among the cheapest electric vehicles you can buy.)

