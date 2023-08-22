This Is the Best Selling Car in America

U.S. new vehicles sales in July reached nearly 1.3 million, over 15% more than automobile sales in July 2022. Increased inventory levels and the ongoing post-pandemic recovery of fleet businesses such as car rental agencies have fueled this jump in sales. (Read about the cars that have been completely redesigned for 2023.)

Sales of Japanese brands Honda and Subaru have both improved compared to this time last year, when both had run out of new vehicles to sell, according to automotive services and technology provider Cox Automotive. Sales of Korean brands Hyundai and Kia have also increased and now claim a wider market share. Domestic brands GM and Ford, meanwhile, have both reported net income increases of at least 6% year over year.

To find America’s best-selling cars, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from automotive sales data and statistics website GoodCarBadCar’s report on 2023 sales figures by model. Car models were ranked by sales in the second quarter of 2023. We listed the 27 models with unit sales above 40,000 in Q2. All data is from GoodCarBadCar.

By vehicle type, sales of midsize SUVs were the highest, followed by full-size pickup trucks, then compact SUVs. Sales of both the compact and midsize car categories were less than half the sales of pickup truck and SUV categories. The share of car segment sales has been declining in the past two decades in favor of SUVs, pickups, and crossovers.

Among the best-selling automobile models are the Chevy Silverado, Ram Pickup, Tesla Model Y, and Toyota Rav4. The best-selling car in the past 41 years, however, remains the Ford F-series, which has sold over 382,000 units from January to June this year. The full-size pickup is available in a number of models, which range from around $33,000 to over $80,000. (Read about owning a Ford F-150: the good, the bad, and the ugly.)

