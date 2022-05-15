Worst Movies to Stream on Netflix This Month

Sometimes it seems as if scrolling through Netflix, hunting for the perfect film to watch to suit our mood, can be an insurmountable task. And with so many options of both great and downright terrible films on the platform, when we do choose a movie there’s no guarantee that it’ll actually be any good. (And there are plenty of stinkers out there: These are the worst films of all time.)

Netflix remains the world’s largest streaming platform, dwarfing competitors like Disney+, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime in both selection and subscribers. Even though they announced (much to their shareholders’ chagrin) that they lost 200,000 subscribers in Q1 of 2022, that’s merely a drop in the bucket compared to the almost 222 million global subscribers they still have. (See where Netflix falls on our list of the best and worst streaming services.)

To determine the worst movies to stream on Netflix this May, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of April 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes. Documentaries were not considered. Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood.

Click here to see the worst movies to stream this month on Netflix

There’s some joy to be had in boldly diving headlong into watching a terrible movie, so it’s up to you whether or not you avoid the films on this list like the plague or actively seek them out. Regardless, they’re all streaming on Netflix this month, and they’ve all been poorly poorly reviewed.