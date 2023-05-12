The 50 Best Movies Available on Netflix

Every month, as Netflix retires films and series that have entertained viewers for months or even years, the streaming service makes room for exciting new content. While April saw the last of several great films – for instance, Edgar Wright’s graphic-novel-based action comedy “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” – May has welcomed such treasures as Ridley Scott’s crime biography “American Gangster” and Reginald Hudlin’s “Marshall,” starring the late Chadwick Boseman as Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American justice of the Supreme Court. (Here’s a list of the best films by Black directors.)

And that’s just the start of what’s available. To determine the best movies to stream on Netflix this month, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of early May 2023, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, and ruled out documentaries. Data on streaming availability, also current as of early May, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood. Directorial credits are from IMDb.

Among the best films Netflix currently has on offer are comedies including the 1978 classic fraternity film “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” the 2016 neo-noir buddy action comedy “The Nice Guys,” and the 2019 biographical comedy “Dolemite is My Name,” which stars Eddie Murphy as real-life stand-up comedian and blaxploitation film star Rudy Ray Moore.

Popular dramas on the list include the 1995 crime film “Heat,” the coming-of-age drama “Call Me By Your Name,” and Noah Baumbach’s moving divorce film “Marriage Story.” Several sports films are featured, including the original “Rocky” and the football drama “Friday Night Lights” – inspiration for the award-winning TV series of the same name and an entry on our list of the greatest football movies ever made.)